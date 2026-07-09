Tata Advanced Systems emerges lowest bidder for ₹1,600cr loitering munitions
Big news for India's defense tech: Tata Advanced Systems has emerged as the lowest bidder and Nibe Limited as the second-lowest bidder for a ₹1,600 crore deal to supply the Army with 840 loitering munitions (think drones that can hunt targets from up to 100km away).
Tata will handle about two-thirds of the order, while Nibe takes care of the rest.
This comes after a fast-track bidding process where three companies made the final cut.
Indian Army plans nearly 100,000 drones
The Army isn't stopping here: it's planning to buy nearly 100,000 drones, and the Artillery Directorate separately expects to induct drones with ranges from 50km all the way up to 1,000km.
There's also another ₹1,500 crore tender coming soon for jet-powered drones.
It's all part of a push to modernize and get high-tech gear into new specialized units built for drone warfare.