Tata Advanced Systems emerges lowest bidder for ₹1,600cr loitering munitions Business Jul 09, 2026

Big news for India's defense tech: Tata Advanced Systems has emerged as the lowest bidder and Nibe Limited as the second-lowest bidder for a ₹1,600 crore deal to supply the Army with 840 loitering munitions (think drones that can hunt targets from up to 100km away).

Tata will handle about two-thirds of the order, while Nibe takes care of the rest.

This comes after a fast-track bidding process where three companies made the final cut.