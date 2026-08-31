Tata Advanced Systems to co-produce Javelin AUR in India

TASL was chosen as the main partner following an evaluation of multiple companies based on capability and expertise.

The US gave a green light last year for India to purchase one (1) Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy, 100 Javelin rounds and 25 launch units.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, "The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defense industrial bases of both countries."

TASL CEO Sukaran Singh says, "We are pleased to partner with the JJV on this important next step in our long-standing relationship with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon."