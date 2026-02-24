Tata AI Conclave at India AI Impact Summit 2026 Business Feb 24, 2026

The Tata AI Conclave, part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, was held on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The event brought together leaders to talk about how AI can drive growth and help shape Viksit Bharat 2047.

It focused on building a stronger AI ecosystem through partnerships and tools like Tata AI Sakhi, which aims to bring tech to rural areas.