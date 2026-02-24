Tata AI Conclave at India AI Impact Summit 2026
The Tata AI Conclave, part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, was held on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
The event brought together leaders to talk about how AI can drive growth and help shape Viksit Bharat 2047.
It focused on building a stronger AI ecosystem through partnerships and tools like Tata AI Sakhi, which aims to bring tech to rural areas.
Tata Pavilion buzzes with activity
The massive Tata Pavilion—10,000 sq ft under the theme "Accelerating India: Infrastructure to Intelligence"—was buzzing with action.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and TCS CEO K Krithivasan chatted with OpenAI's Sam Altman, while visitors explored how AI could power India's future.
How AI can help shape Viksit Bharat 2047
Speakers highlighted that India's young population, rich data resources, and talented developers give it a real edge in AI.
With new partnerships like Tata-OpenAI-TCS focusing on better infrastructure and youth skills, plus initiatives like Tata AI Sakhi making tech more accessible for everyone—including rural communities—the conclave showed how technology can drive inclusive growth for the country.