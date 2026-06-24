Tata AIA launches multifactor index fund ULIP with ₹10 NAV
Business
Tata AIA just rolled out its Multifactor Index Fund, a ULIP that lets you invest in the stock market while also getting life insurance.
Subscriptions are open from June 24 to June 30, 2026, and policies sourced during the NFO period will be issued at a NAV of ₹10, effective June 30, 2026.
Fund selects 50 Nifty 500 stocks
This fund picks 50 companies from the Nifty 500 based on four factors: low volatility, quality, value, and momentum.
The idea is to keep things steady even when markets get shaky and help your money grow over time.
It's built for long-term investors who want both wealth creation and financial protection in one package.