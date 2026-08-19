Tata-backed Nelco plans D2D satellite service by early 2028

Tata-backed Nelco is planning to launch direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity across India and South Asia by early 2028.

They have invested $20 million in a minority stake in Lunar Holdco Inc, which offers connectivity solutions under the Elveo Mobile brand, aiming to make it easier for people and businesses to stay connected, even in the most remote places.

As PJ Nath, Nelco's managing director and CEO, put it, they are hoping to become a strategic partner in this new D2D ecosystem.