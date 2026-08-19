Tata-backed Nelco plans D2D satellite service by early 2028
Tata-backed Nelco is planning to launch direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity across India and South Asia by early 2028.
They have invested $20 million in a minority stake in Lunar Holdco Inc, which offers connectivity solutions under the Elveo Mobile brand, aiming to make it easier for people and businesses to stay connected, even in the most remote places.
As PJ Nath, Nelco's managing director and CEO, put it, they are hoping to become a strategic partner in this new D2D ecosystem.
Nelco plans trials pending TRAI approval
Nelco wants to team up with mobile operators and start service trials by late 2027.
The main focus is on helping industries like the internet of things, or IoT, smart farming, shipping, and asset tracking get reliable coverage where regular networks cannot reach.
But before any of this goes live, they will need the green light from regulators as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, or TRAI, reviews spectrum and licensing rules.