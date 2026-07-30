Tata Capital, Godrej Finance make major India gold loan acquisitions

Tata Capital and Godrej Capital are stepping up their game in India's booming gold-loan market.

Tata just grabbed a major stake (88.56%) in Yogakshemam Loans Ltd. for about ₹411 crore, picking up 162 branches and assets under management of around ₹708 crore.

Not to be outdone, Godrej Finance, a subsidiary of Godrej Capital, acquired Kanakadurga Finance's gold loan business for ₹117.5 crore (with another ₹17.5 crore possible), all within July 2026.