Tata Capital, Godrej Finance make major India gold loan acquisitions
Tata Capital and Godrej Capital are stepping up their game in India's booming gold-loan market.
Tata just grabbed a major stake (88.56%) in Yogakshemam Loans Ltd. for about ₹411 crore, picking up 162 branches and assets under management of around ₹708 crore.
Not to be outdone, Godrej Finance, a subsidiary of Godrej Capital, acquired Kanakadurga Finance's gold loan business for ₹117.5 crore (with another ₹17.5 crore possible), all within July 2026.
India's gold loan market hits ₹843,000cr
India's gold loan market has hit a massive ₹8.43 trillion, powered by rising gold prices and changing borrowing habits.
Both Tata and Godrej plan to expand fast: Tata aims for 500-plus new branches with a target portfolio of up to ₹5,000 crore, while Godrej is integrating gold lending into its main business for even bigger reach.
Acquisitions are the smart way forward as branch setup costs climb, though experts say lenders should keep an eye on risks from price swings and new regulations as the sector grows.