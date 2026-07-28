Tata Capital posts ₹1,547cr Q1 FY2027 net profit up 56%
Business
Tata Capital just posted a net profit of ₹1,547 crore for Q1 FY2027, a big 56% jump from last year.
The boost came from stronger interest and fee income and a decline in loan loss provisions, showing the company is finding smart ways to grow.
Tata Capital plans Yogakshemam loans acquisition
Loan loss provisions dropped by 26%, which helped profits even more.
Assets under management went up by 22.3%, hitting ₹290,502 crore as of June 2026.
Managing Director & CEO Rajiv Sabharwal says TCL is focusing on diversification and efficiency, with plans to buy Yogakshemam Loans Limited and step into the gold loan business, adding over 500 branches in the next three years if all goes well with RBI approval.