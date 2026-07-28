Tata Capital posts ₹1,547cr Q1 FY2027 net profit up 56%

Loan loss provisions dropped by 26%, which helped profits even more.

Assets under management went up by 22.3%, hitting ₹290,502 crore as of June 2026.

Managing Director & CEO Rajiv Sabharwal says TCL is focusing on diversification and efficiency, with plans to buy Yogakshemam Loans Limited and step into the gold loan business, adding over 500 branches in the next three years if all goes well with RBI approval.