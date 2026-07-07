Tata Capital to sell $300 million 3.5-year dollar bonds outside US.
Business
Tata Capital, part of the Tata Group, is set to raise at least $300 million by selling dollar bonds to investors outside the US.
The bonds will last 3.5 years, and big banks like Standard Chartered, HSBC, and MUFG are helping with the deal, which could wrap up this week if market vibes stay positive.
Funds to sustain Tata Capital lending
The money raised will help Tata Capital keep lending to customers.
Last year, it pulled in $400 million from a similar bond sale that got attention from Asia and Europe.
With oil prices dropping and less global uncertainty lately, it's a good moment for Tata Capital to tap into international markets again.
Plus, Fitch recently confirmed its investment rating at BBB-, highlighting strong backing from parent company Tata Sons.