Tata Capital to sell $300 million 3.5-year dollar bonds outside US.

Funds to sustain Tata Capital lending

The money raised will help Tata Capital keep lending to customers.

Last year, it pulled in $400 million from a similar bond sale that got attention from Asia and Europe.

With oil prices dropping and less global uncertainty lately, it's a good moment for Tata Capital to tap into international markets again.

Plus, Fitch recently confirmed its investment rating at BBB-, highlighting strong backing from parent company Tata Sons.