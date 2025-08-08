Tata Capital's ₹17,000cr IPO to be India's largest in 2025

Tata Capital is set to launch a massive IPO worth over ₹17,000 crore, making it the largest in India for 2025. The offering includes 21 crore new shares and 26.58 crore shares being sold by existing investors.

Why is Tata Capital going public? Founded in 2007, Tata Capital is a major non-banking finance company (NBFC) that lends to both individuals and businesses.

As of March 2025, its loan book hit ₹2.2 lakh crore—62% of which went to individual borrowers.

The company posted a solid net profit of ₹3,665 crore in FY25, up 16% from last year.

Major shareholders selling shares during IPO Tata Sons will sell up to 23 crore shares and IFC plans to offload 3.58 crore shares during the IPO.

Money raised from new shares will help boost Tata Capital's lending capacity and meet RBI rules for big NBFCs.