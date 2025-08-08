Sensex tanks nearly 500 points as Trump threatens India with tariffs
Indian stock markets took a hit on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 492.69 points and Nifty down 146.55 after President Trump said US tariffs on Indian exports will double to 50% from August 27.
This move has ramped up trade tensions and spooked investors.
Foreign investors pull out ₹5,000 crore just yesterday
The tariff hike led foreign investors to pull nearly ₹5,000 crore out of the market just yesterday—adding up to almost ₹16,000 crore this month.
While some local investors tried to cushion the blow, most sectors saw more stocks falling than rising.
Banking and financial stocks were especially hard-hit.
Global uncertainty prevails
Global uncertainty is making investors nervous.
The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady at 5.5%, but that hasn't calmed nerves much.
With so many moving parts—like trade disputes and shifting global policies—the markets are likely to stay bumpy for now.