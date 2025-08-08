Century Plyboards to clear ₹800cr debt in 18 months
Century Plyboards, based in Kolkata, is planning to clear ₹800 crore in debt within the next 18 months.
Thanks to strong cash flow and growing profits—like a recent quarterly revenue of ₹1,169 crore and a profit of ₹52 crore—the company feels confident about this big move.
Executive Director Keshav Bhajanka says they're set on staying financially healthy.
Strong sales growth across product lines
Sales are on the rise: plywood sales jumped 15%, MDF climbed 23%, and overall sales went up by 16%.
While particle board sales dipped due to some delays, the company expects better margins once new plants are up and running—targeting up to 14% for plywood and a steady state 15% for MDF and particle boards.
New plant and expansion plans in the works
Century Plyboards isn't stopping there—they're investing over ₹100 crore in a new plant in Hoshiarpur (ready by mid-2026) and eyeing more capacity with other expansion plans under discussion.
With about a quarter of India's organized plywood market already under their belt, they're looking to keep their lead strong.