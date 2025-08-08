Gold prices in India jump by ₹4,000 last month

Gold is still the go-to safe haven when things feel uncertain. With prices climbing, many buyers in India are switching from 22-carat to more affordable 18-carat jewelry. For anyone thinking about where to put their money when the economy feels shaky, gold remains a solid pick.

Trade tensions and inflation fears

Trade tensions and tariff disputes are making investors nervous and driving them toward gold.

Plus, steady investments into gold ETFs—especially from North America and Europe—have contributed to pushing global prices up by 26% this year alone.

Inflation fears and global uncertainty are likely to keep gold shining into next year too.