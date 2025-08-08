Next Article
EPFO's new UAN generation process faces employer backlash
Starting August 1, 2025, EPFO will require all new Provident Fund account numbers (UANs) to be created using Aadhaar-based facial authentication through the UMANG app.
This means no more manual steps or employer involvement—just a direct digital process.
But not everyone's thrilled about it.
Employers want old system back, say transition period needed
Employers say this "face scan only" rule could make things tough for workers who don't have smartphones or aren't tech-savvy, especially in sectors with lots of new hires.
The Association of Industries & Institutions wants the government to bring back the old portal as an option, let employers generate UANs in bulk, and make facial authentication optional.
They're also asking for a 6-12 month transition period so everyone can adjust smoothly.