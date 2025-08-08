EPFO's new UAN generation process faces employer backlash

Employers want old system back, say transition period needed

Employers say this "face scan only" rule could make things tough for workers who don't have smartphones or aren't tech-savvy, especially in sectors with lots of new hires.

The Association of Industries & Institutions wants the government to bring back the old portal as an option, let employers generate UANs in bulk, and make facial authentication optional.

They're also asking for a 6-12 month transition period so everyone can adjust smoothly.