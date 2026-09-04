Kenya tells Tata Chemicals to pack up and leave
What's the story
Tata Chemicals, one of India's leading chemical manufacturers, has been ordered to leave Kenya by President William Ruto. The government claims that the company has not provided enough benefits to the country. Ruto said Tata Chemicals had been exporting soda ash instead of locally processing it for glass and chemical production.
Transition plan
New investors identified to take over operations
President Ruto also announced that the government has identified new investors to take over Tata Chemicals's operations.
The move is aimed at creating more jobs and attracting investment for Kenyans.
The company, which is part of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, operates at Lake Magadi, about 120km southwest of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.
It exports over 350,000 tons of soda ash annually to markets in India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa.
Economic impact
Africa's largest soda ash producer
Tata Chemicals is one of Kenya's top mineral exporters and Africa's largest soda ash producer.
The company extracts trona from Lake Magadi and processes it into soda ash, a key ingredient in glassmaking.
It also employs around 500 people and runs community programs benefiting some 30,000 people around Magadi through water, healthcare, education, and infrastructure support.
Accusations
President accuses Tata Chemicals of taking country's resources abroad
Despite its contributions, President Ruto accused Tata Chemicals of not doing enough for Kenya and taking the country's resources abroad.
He said, "Tata Chemicals Magadi has had a contract for 100 years, and they have done nothing."
This comes five weeks after Kenya's mining minister ordered Tata Chemicals Magadi to suspend operations over alleged non-payment of royalties and failure to meet other regulatory requirements.
Company response
Tata Chemicals awaiting review of submissions, further direction
In response to the suspension order, Tata Chemicals said it had "provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by the Ministry, including information regarding its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements."
The company is now awaiting a review of its submissions and further direction from the ministry.
Since acquiring the plant in Magadi in 2005, Tata Chemicals has played an important role in Kenya's economy and business.