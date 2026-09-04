Kenya tells Tata Chemicals to pack up and leave

President Ruto also announced that the government has identified new investors to take over Tata Chemicals's operations.

The move is aimed at creating more jobs and attracting investment for Kenyans.

The company, which is part of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, operates at Lake Magadi, about 120km southwest of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

It exports over 350,000 tons of soda ash annually to markets in India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa.