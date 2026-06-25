Tata Chemicals climbs 4% to ₹770 after RBI ₹1L/cr rule

Tata Trusts split over ₹20,000cr stake

Tata Chemicals owns a 3% stake in Tata Sons, valued at about ₹20,000 crore.

If Tata Sons is forced to list on the stock market, it could mean more visibility and fresh growth chances for Tata Chemicals.

Meanwhile, not everyone at Tata Trusts agrees on this move (Chairman Noel Tata isn't keen on listing, but some trustees are all for it), showing just how complicated things are behind the scenes.