Tata Chemicals climbs 4% to ₹770 after RBI ₹1L/cr rule
Business
Tata Chemicals saw its stock climb 4% to ₹770 today after the Reserve Bank of India rolled out new rules that require big NBFCs, those with assets over ₹1 lakh crore, to go public.
Tata Sons, the main holding company for the Tata Group, with assets of more than ₹1.75 lakh crore, is now caught up in this change.
Tata Trusts split over ₹20,000cr stake
Tata Chemicals owns a 3% stake in Tata Sons, valued at about ₹20,000 crore.
If Tata Sons is forced to list on the stock market, it could mean more visibility and fresh growth chances for Tata Chemicals.
Meanwhile, not everyone at Tata Trusts agrees on this move (Chairman Noel Tata isn't keen on listing, but some trustees are all for it), showing just how complicated things are behind the scenes.