Tata Communications and TTBS launch AI assistants with fixed-line numbers
Tata Communications and Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) just launched AI-powered virtual assistants made for small and medium businesses.
The idea is to provide SMBs with call-center-like functionality they previously lacked: these assistants can handle customer calls, take orders, set up appointments, and offer round-the-clock personalized help.
Each AI agent gets its own fixed-line number through TTBS's network.
Tata subscription runs on Commotion Vayu
The service runs on Tata's Commotion conversational AI over the Vayu AI Cloud, paired with TTBS's voice tech for secure connections.
It's a subscription model, so businesses can add more AI "staff" as they grow: no token hassles.
At launch, CEO Ganesh Lakshminarayanan shared that early adopters saw 30% more lead conversions and 20% higher store conversions.
The companies are also teaming up with regulators to keep things transparent and spam-free for users.