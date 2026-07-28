Tata Communications and TTBS launch AI platform for India's SMBs
Tata Communications and Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) announced a strategic collaboration and partnership to bring a new AI platform designed for India's small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
The platform uses smart voice agents that can answer customer questions, process orders, schedule tasks, and offer support around the clock, making it easier for SMBs to handle daily operations without extra hassle.
Platform designed for healthcare and transport
Built on Tata Communications's Commotion and hosted on Vayu AI Cloud, the platform is designed for sectors like healthcare and transport: think booking tickets or scheduling doctor appointments with just your voice.
The companies say this is a scalable, secure solution that could boost productivity and help SMBs grow.
They're also planning to add more digital tools soon, aiming to make advanced tech easy and accessible for even more businesses.