Tata Communications and TTBS launch SMB-focused AI agents in India
Tata Communications and Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) have rolled out a new AI platform made just for small and midsize businesses in India.
These "AI agents" work on a subscription basis, helping with things like turning leads into customers and handling support calls, all without needing any fancy tech setup from the business side.
Agents connect to company data
The AI agents connect directly with a company's data, so smaller teams don't have to worry about managing servers or complicated models.
Early trials are already showing results: one client saw 30% more leads turn into customers, while another boosted bookings by 20% just by answering missed calls.
Tata Communications is starting in India but plans to take this global, making it easier for more businesses to scale up without big upfront costs.