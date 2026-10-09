Tata Communications described Factory 360 AI at India Mobile Congress
Tata Communications described Factory 360, an AI-powered platform designed to help manufacturers spot issues before things break down.
By collecting data from sensors and factory systems, the platform can predict problems early, helping companies boost efficiency and save money.
Praveen Arora, who is vice president of the firm's Internet of Things business unit, described the tech at India Mobile Congress 2026.
Praveen Arora said AI finds bottlenecks
Arora explained that AI is great at finding bottlenecks and showing where production isn't meeting its full potential.
"You get a complete visibility of where the bottleneck is. You know what your installed capacity is versus the gap," he shared.
Even smaller or older factories can get on board by adding converters to digitize their machines, so it's not just for the big players.
The goal: safer workplaces and smoother production lines with faster decision-making.