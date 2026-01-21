Tata Communications gets a new CEO: Ganesh Lakshminarayanan steps in

Tata Communications just named Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as its next Managing Director and CEO (pending approvals). He'll take over from A S Lakshminarayanan. The announcement came on the same day the company posted a solid Q3, with net profit growing 55% year-on-year to ₹365.3 crore.

Why does this matter? Ganesh's arrival lines up with Tata Communications's push for digital growth.

The company's data services revenue climbed to ₹5,379 crore last quarter, and profit margins are looking healthier at nearly 20%.

With his track record, he's expected to keep the momentum going.

Who is Ganesh Lakshminarayanan? Ganesh brings over 30 years of experience—he's led ServiceNow India/SAARC and was CEO at Airtel Business, where he drove a massive 50% growth in three years.

He also helped found Dell India. On top of that, he holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.