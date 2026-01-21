Tata Communications gets a new CEO: Ganesh Lakshminarayanan steps in
Tata Communications just named Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as its next Managing Director and CEO (pending approvals).
He'll take over from A S Lakshminarayanan.
The announcement came on the same day the company posted a solid Q3, with net profit growing 55% year-on-year to ₹365.3 crore.
Why does this matter?
Ganesh's arrival lines up with Tata Communications's push for digital growth.
The company's data services revenue climbed to ₹5,379 crore last quarter, and profit margins are looking healthier at nearly 20%.
With his track record, he's expected to keep the momentum going.
Who is Ganesh Lakshminarayanan?
Ganesh brings over 30 years of experience—he's led ServiceNow India/SAARC and was CEO at Airtel Business, where he drove a massive 50% growth in three years.
He also helped found Dell India. On top of that, he holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.
Who is he replacing?
He'll be taking over from A S Lakshminarayanan, who has been leading the company through its recent phase of strong financial performance and digital expansion.