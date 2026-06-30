Tata Communications invests in subsea cables between India and Singapore
Business
Tata Communications is making a big move to upgrade internet connections between India and Singapore.
They are investing in a new subsea cable system from Mumbai to Singapore, plus teaming up on another one from Chennai, both set to handle the growing data needs of AI and businesses in both regions.
India data center market projected $13B
India's data center market is projected to reach over $13 billion by 2034.
By linking these new cables with its massive fiber network (already connecting 100-plus data centers), Tata aims to create a super-fast, reliable route for cloud services and enterprise traffic between India and Singapore, helping fuel the country's rise as a global digital hub.