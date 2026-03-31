Tata Communications launches IZO DC dynamic connectivity across 5 continents

Dashboard and up to 30% savings

The platform gives companies a single dashboard for real-time monitoring and instant alerts, plus the flexibility to adjust bandwidth on the fly.

Thanks to a flexible, consumption-based pricing model, businesses can save up to 30% on operational costs and reduce idle backup capacity.

As Genius Wong from Tata Communications puts it, With IZO(tm) DC Dynamic Connectivity, we are shifting resilience from a reactive process to an autonomous capability.