Tata Communications launches IZO DC dynamic connectivity across 5 continents
Tata Communications just rolled out its new IZO Data Center Dynamic Connectivity platform, designed to keep global data flowing smoothly, even when things go wrong.
With over 99.99% uptime and smart rerouting tech, it helps businesses stay connected across five continents, especially as AI and digital demands keep growing.
Dashboard and up to 30% savings
The platform gives companies a single dashboard for real-time monitoring and instant alerts, plus the flexibility to adjust bandwidth on the fly.
Thanks to a flexible, consumption-based pricing model, businesses can save up to 30% on operational costs and reduce idle backup capacity.
As Genius Wong from Tata Communications puts it, With IZO(tm) DC Dynamic Connectivity, we are shifting resilience from a reactive process to an autonomous capability.