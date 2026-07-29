Tata Communications, TTBS launch voice AI agents for Indian SMBs
Business
Tata Communications and Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) are rolling out new AI solutions made just for India's small and midsize businesses (SMBs).
Their first offering? Voice AI agents that handle things like customer support, lead conversion, and financial tasks, helping SMBs work smarter as the country's AI market booms.
Subscription agents enable 24/7 support
These tools are easy to use, with a subscription model that skips complicated setup or extra fees.
Powered by large language models tailored to real business needs, the AI agents run securely on Vayu AI Cloud with TTBS's voice tech, making 24/7 support and automation possible for over 60 million Indian SMBs.