Tata Consultancy Services experiences early trade dip
TCS shares slipped by 0.73% on Monday morning, landing at ₹3,242—even though the company just posted another solid quarter.
The drop seems to be more about the overall market mood than anything TCS is doing wrong.
TCS is a solid long-term bet
TCS keeps putting up big numbers: for April-June 2025, revenue hit ₹63,437 crore and net profit reached ₹12,819 crore.
Over the full year ending March 2025, profits climbed to ₹48,797 crore and earnings per share grew too.
So even if the stock price wobbles now and then, TCS's business looks as steady as ever.