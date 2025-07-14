Tata Consultancy Services experiences early trade dip

TCS is a solid long-term bet

TCS keeps putting up big numbers: for April-June 2025, revenue hit ₹63,437 crore and net profit reached ₹12,819 crore.

Over the full year ending March 2025, profits climbed to ₹48,797 crore and earnings per share grew too.

So even if the stock price wobbles now and then, TCS's business looks as steady as ever.