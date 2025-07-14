Infosys shares experience early trade dip

Infosys keeps delivering steady growth: net profit for the last quarter rose to ₹7,038 crore and yearly revenue hit ₹162,990 crore. But even with these solid numbers, market nerves and sector uncertainty, inferred from the neutral sentiment analysis, seem to be weighing down the share price.

Company has rewarded investors with dividends

Infosys isn't just about numbers—it's also rewarding its investors.

The company announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share in May and has a track record of regular dividends and occasional stock bonuses.

For anyone following big tech stocks or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that markets can move in unexpected ways—even when the fundamentals look good.