Infosys records significant 3-month returns
Infosys's stock has climbed 13% over the past three months, reaching ₹1,591.8 and a hefty market cap of nearly ₹6.62 lakh crore as of July 14.
Still, the share price dipped by 0.85% this month, mostly because investors are cautious after weaker results from other big IT players like TCS.
Infosys's steady fundamentals bolster investor confidence
Infosys remains a major player in India's tech scene, and its steady fundamentals—like a P/E ratio near 25 and earnings per share around ₹66—help keep investor confidence strong even when the sector feels shaky.
Earnings season is here
Trading has been active lately as everyone watches for signs of recovery in demand and profit margins during earnings season.
Despite some recent drops, Infosys's low six-month beta (0.38) shows it's less volatile than most stocks, which reassures investors looking for stability in uncertain times.