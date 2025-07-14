Infosys records significant 3-month returns Business Jul 14, 2025

Infosys's stock has climbed 13% over the past three months, reaching ₹1,591.8 and a hefty market cap of nearly ₹6.62 lakh crore as of July 14.

Still, the share price dipped by 0.85% this month, mostly because investors are cautious after weaker results from other big IT players like TCS.