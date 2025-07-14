AI fuels sharp drop in UK white-collar jobs Business Jul 14, 2025

Online job vacancies in the UK fell 31% this year, with white-collar roles most exposed to AI dropping by 38%.

Entry-level jobs have declined by almost a third since the end of 2022, while positions like programming, consulting, and graphic design have seen especially steep declines—over 50% in three years—as companies pause hiring and lean into AI for efficiency.