AI fuels sharp drop in UK white-collar jobs
Online job vacancies in the UK fell 31% this year, with white-collar roles most exposed to AI dropping by 38%.
Entry-level jobs have declined by almost a third since the end of 2022, while positions like programming, consulting, and graphic design have seen especially steep declines—over 50% in three years—as companies pause hiring and lean into AI for efficiency.
Vacancies in data science and analytics are down almost 50% from pre-pandemic levels, showing just how much AI is reshaping these fields.
With the UK economy slowing and borrowing costs rising, employers are being extra cautious about new hires while figuring out how to balance AI's benefits with real jobs.