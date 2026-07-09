Tata Consultancy Services hires 14,000 graduates and headcount nears 600,000

TCS trains over 312,000 in AI

TCS's HR chief Sudeep Kunnumal shared that its revamped learning programs are prepping new hires for real-world projects, especially in AI.

Over 312,000 associates have already been trained in AI and machine learning, clocking more than 14 million learning hours.

On the business side, TCS posted a solid ₹13,349 crore profit and announced a ₹12-per-share dividend for Q1 FY27.