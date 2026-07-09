Tata Consultancy Services hires 14,000 graduates and headcount nears 600,000
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just brought on 14,000 new campus graduates this quarter, bumping its total team to nearly 600,000 people.
The big focus? Fresh talent with skills in AI and digital tech, exactly where the industry's heading.
TCS trains over 312,000 in AI
TCS's HR chief Sudeep Kunnumal shared that its revamped learning programs are prepping new hires for real-world projects, especially in AI.
Over 312,000 associates have already been trained in AI and machine learning, clocking more than 14 million learning hours.
On the business side, TCS posted a solid ₹13,349 crore profit and announced a ₹12-per-share dividend for Q1 FY27.