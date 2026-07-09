Tata Consultancy Services Q1 FY27 revenue ₹72,275cr, profit ₹13,349cr
Business
TCS just dropped its Q1 FY27 results: revenue hit ₹72,275 crore, beating estimates and showing strong demand for its services.
Profit came in at ₹13,349 crore, a tad below what experts expected.
After the announcement (post-market hours), TCS shares closed nearly flat at ₹2,059 on the NSE.
TCS interim ₹12 dividend, outlook steady
TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share for shareholders this quarter.
While profits dipped slightly, the solid revenue growth points to steady business and positive vibes for what's next.