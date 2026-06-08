Tata Consultancy Services sheds nearly ₹4L/cr, exceeding Tata Group decline Business Jun 08, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just had a rough start to 2026, losing nearly ₹4 lakh crore in market value, more than the entire Tata Group's drop of ₹3.6 lakh crore for the same period.

TCS began the year at ₹11.6 lakh crore but has now slipped below ₹8 lakh crore, according to ET Now.