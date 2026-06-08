Tata Consultancy Services sheds nearly ₹4L/cr, exceeding Tata Group decline
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just had a rough start to 2026, losing nearly ₹4 lakh crore in market value, more than the entire Tata Group's drop of ₹3.6 lakh crore for the same period.
TCS began the year at ₹11.6 lakh crore but has now slipped below ₹8 lakh crore, according to ET Now.
TCS remains Tata Group's most valuable
Even after this steep fall, TCS remains the most valuable company in the Tata Group. The group's overall market cap also shrank from ₹27.7 lakh crore to ₹24 lakh crore this year.
Titan and Tata Steel managed to grow by ₹14,000 crore and ₹30,000 crore respectively, while companies like Tata Motors CV and Trent lost about ₹20,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore.
Tata Technologies and Tata Power gain
Not all news is gloomy: Tata Technologies bounced back with a gain of around ₹5,500 crore thanks to renewed interest, and Tata Power added nearly ₹9,000 crore.
Still, some brands like Trent and Tata Consumer Products saw declines of about ₹4,000 and ₹8,000 crore each as the group navigates a challenging year so far.