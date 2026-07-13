Tata Consultancy Services teams with Indian developers on sovereign AI
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is teaming up with Indian AI developers to build "sovereign AI": basically, homegrown systems for sensitive work, so India isn't stuck depending on foreign tech.
CEO K Krithivasan says it's about keeping control as global tensions and new rules make relying on outside platforms riskier.
TCS builds tailored business language models
TCS isn't just talking about national AI: they're also building custom language models for businesses, tailored to specific needs.
Krithivasan feels companies still have a lot of untapped potential in current AI tools, and points out that most are mixing open-source, proprietary, and smaller models to get the job done.
Even though revenue from AI projects can be unpredictable right now, TCS is optimistic as more organizations rethink their workflows around AI, with system integrators like them playing a key role in making those big changes happen.