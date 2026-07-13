Tata Consultancy Services teams with Indian developers on sovereign AI

TCS builds tailored business language models

TCS isn't just talking about national AI: they're also building custom language models for businesses, tailored to specific needs.

Krithivasan feels companies still have a lot of untapped potential in current AI tools, and points out that most are mixing open-source, proprietary, and smaller models to get the job done.

Even though revenue from AI projects can be unpredictable right now, TCS is optimistic as more organizations rethink their workflows around AI, with system integrators like them playing a key role in making those big changes happen.