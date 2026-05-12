Tata Consultancy Services to deploy Rezolve Ai brainpowa across retail Business May 12, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just announced a partnership with Rezolve Ai to bring next-level AI to retail.

Together, they're working on tools that let AI handle things like helping you find products, chatting about what you want, and even checking out, no human needed.

TCS will help retail enterprises deploy Rezolve Ai's platform, brainpowa, across enterprise-scale operations for smarter, more automated shopping experiences.