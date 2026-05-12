Tata Consultancy Services to deploy Rezolve Ai brainpowa across retail
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just announced a partnership with Rezolve Ai to bring next-level AI to retail.
Together, they're working on tools that let AI handle things like helping you find products, chatting about what you want, and even checking out, no human needed.
TCS will help retail enterprises deploy Rezolve Ai's platform, brainpowa, across enterprise-scale operations for smarter, more automated shopping experiences.
Retailers trial AI at Pace Port
Retailers will get to test these new AI-powered solutions at TCS's Pace Port innovation centers around the world.
Shekar Krishnan from TCS says scalable AI is key for transforming big businesses.
Rezolve Ai's CEO Daniel Wagner adds that teaming up with TCS gives them the reach and trust needed to grow fast and help businesses boost customer engagement and efficiency.