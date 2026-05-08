Tata Consumer Products posts 22% Q4 profit rise to ₹424cr

Sunil D'Souza credits execution, innovation, expansion

CEO Sunil D'Souza credits consistent execution, innovation, and portfolio expansion for these results.

The India branded business saw solid volume growth (16% in the fourth quarter), with foods like Tata Sampann leading the way and beverages grew 4% in the quarter and 8% for FY26.

International sales jumped too, up 21% this quarter, and new launches are on fire: TCPL rolled out 80 new products in FY26.

The company says it's focused on building even more value for both consumers and shareholders.