Tata Consumer Products posts 22% Q4 profit rise to ₹424cr
Tata Consumer Products (the company behind Tata Sampann) just reported a 22% rise in profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, hitting ₹424 crore.
For the whole year, profits grew 20% to ₹1,547 crore, with revenue also up 18% in the fourth quarter and 15% for the year, so business is clearly booming.
Sunil D'Souza credits execution, innovation, expansion
CEO Sunil D'Souza credits consistent execution, innovation, and portfolio expansion for these results.
The India branded business saw solid volume growth (16% in the fourth quarter), with foods like Tata Sampann leading the way and beverages grew 4% in the quarter and 8% for FY26.
International sales jumped too, up 21% this quarter, and new launches are on fire: TCPL rolled out 80 new products in FY26.
The company says it's focused on building even more value for both consumers and shareholders.