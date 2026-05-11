Tata Consumer Products shares jump 8% after strong Q4 results

Goldman and CLSA bullish on TCPL

Goldman Sachs is cheering TCPL's 16% volume growth in India, the best among major FMCG brands, and has set a target price of ₹1,450.

CLSA is also optimistic, highlighting Sampann's massive 69% growth and solid gains in salt sales and e-commerce.

Management says they're aiming for another 30% jump in Sampann and Capital Foods, while supply-side issues and raw-material inflation are mostly sorted out.

With most analysts keeping a "buy" rating, TCPL seems to be riding high right now.