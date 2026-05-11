Tata Consumer Products shares jump 8% after strong Q4 results
Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) just had a big day: its shares shot up 8% on Monday, May 11, 2026 after reporting impressive fourth-quarter results, marking the biggest single-day gain since 2020.
The buzz has brokerages like Goldman Sachs and CLSA predicting the stock could climb even higher, with some seeing a potential upside of over 23%.
Goldman and CLSA bullish on TCPL
Goldman Sachs is cheering TCPL's 16% volume growth in India, the best among major FMCG brands, and has set a target price of ₹1,450.
CLSA is also optimistic, highlighting Sampann's massive 69% growth and solid gains in salt sales and e-commerce.
Management says they're aiming for another 30% jump in Sampann and Capital Foods, while supply-side issues and raw-material inflation are mostly sorted out.
With most analysts keeping a "buy" rating, TCPL seems to be riding high right now.