Tata Digital to sell 46% stake in Cult.fit IPO
Tata Digital, the online arm of Tata Group, is set to sell nearly half (46%) of its stake in fitness brand Cult.fit during the company's upcoming IPO.
This marks Tata's first big step back from a startup investment under Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
The move follows their ₹360 crore investment in 2021 and comes after some shares were lost in 2022 due to unpaid dues.
Cult.fit seeks ₹15,000cr IPO valuation
Cult.fit is eyeing a massive ₹15,000 crore valuation for its IPO.
The company has doubled its revenue over two years, hitting ₹1,721 crore in FY26 while cutting losses down to ₹252 crore.
Fun fact: the late former Tata Sons chairperson Ratan Tata's personal investment from 2016 now sits with his Endowment Fund, proof that the Tatas have had a long-running interest in this homegrown fitness brand.