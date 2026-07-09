Tata Digital to sell 46% stake in Cult.fit IPO Business Jul 09, 2026

Tata Digital, the online arm of Tata Group, is set to sell nearly half (46%) of its stake in fitness brand Cult.fit during the company's upcoming IPO.

This marks Tata's first big step back from a startup investment under Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The move follows their ₹360 crore investment in 2021 and comes after some shares were lost in 2022 due to unpaid dues.