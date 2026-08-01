Tata Electronics and ASML discuss making chip parts in India
Business
Tata Electronics is chatting with Dutch tech leader ASML about making parts for high-tech chip-making machines right here in India.
This comes after they signed an agreement to bring ASML's tools to Tata's new Dholera factory, with a big focus on building up local skills and supply chains.
Initial output includes PCBs cables connectors
The plan is to start by making things like printed circuit boards, cables, and connectors, basically the building blocks for advanced chip machines.
While making the most complex stuff will take time, experts think even these first steps could seriously level up India's engineering scene.
It all ties into India's push (through its Semiconductor Mission 2.0) to become a bigger player in the global chip industry.