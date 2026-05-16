Tata Electronics, ASML build ₹91,000 cr semiconductor fab in Dholera
Business
Tata Electronics is joining forces with Dutch tech giant ASML to set up India's first major semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat.
Announced during PM Modi's Netherlands visit, this ₹91,000 crore project will make chips for everything from cars to AI, and smartphones, putting India on the global chip map.
ASML to bring lithography and training
ASML is bringing its cutting-edge lithography technology to the table, which is a huge deal since it leads the world in this space.
The partnership isn't just about factories — it'll also boost research and help train local talent for future jobs.
Tata's CEO called it a big step forward for innovation, while ASML's chief described it as an "important milestone" for India's growing chip industry.