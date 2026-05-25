Tata Electronics kicks off ₹27,120 cr chip packaging in Assam

Production could reach 48 million chips

Production will ramp up in phases, with early testing to speed things along.

Once fully running, the plant could turn out up to 48 million chips every day for industries like automotive and telecom.

A team from Karnataka is helping make sure everything transitions smoothly.

Plus, Tata just teamed up with Dutch tech giant ASML for advanced lithography tools, a move Assam's chief minister called a landmark for the Jagiroad semiconductor plant and India's chip ambitions.