Tata Electronics kicks off ₹27,120 cr chip packaging in Assam
Tata Electronics is kicking off chip packaging at its brand-new facility in Jagiroad, Assam, aiming to supply global car and tech companies.
Backed by a huge ₹27,120 crore investment and 1 million square feet of cleanroom space, the plant is part of India's big push into the semiconductor scene.
Full operations are set for later this year.
Production could reach 48 million chips
Production will ramp up in phases, with early testing to speed things along.
Once fully running, the plant could turn out up to 48 million chips every day for industries like automotive and telecom.
A team from Karnataka is helping make sure everything transitions smoothly.
Plus, Tata just teamed up with Dutch tech giant ASML for advanced lithography tools, a move Assam's chief minister called a landmark for the Jagiroad semiconductor plant and India's chip ambitions.