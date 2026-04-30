Tata Electronics overtakes Foxconn as Apple's India leader by workforce Business Apr 30, 2026

Tata Electronics just jumped ahead of Foxconn to become Apple's largest contract manufacturer in India, at least by workforce size.

In just two years, Tata's team grew from 15,000 to 75,000 people, thanks to snapping up Wistron and Pegatron's local operations and expanding its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu.