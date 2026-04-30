Tata Electronics overtakes Foxconn as Apple's India leader by workforce
Business
Tata Electronics just jumped ahead of Foxconn to become Apple's largest contract manufacturer in India, at least by workforce size.
In just two years, Tata's team grew from 15,000 to 75,000 people, thanks to snapping up Wistron and Pegatron's local operations and expanding its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu.
Tata Electronics doubles down on iPhones
Tata is doubling down on making more iPhones locally and even exploring semiconductor manufacturing, as India cements its place as a global electronics hub.
But the race isn't over; Foxconn is building a massive new plant near Bengaluru, which could shake things up.