Tata Electronics struggles building semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam
Tata Electronics is running into some real challenges as it tries to build massive semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam.
The Dholera site wants to churn out 50,000 wafers a month but is slowed down by supply chain hiccups, while the Assam facility is struggling with finding local suppliers and moving specialized equipment.
Srinivas Satya, President of Components Business and Supply Chain at Tata Electronics, summed it up at the Bengaluru Tech Summit: making chips in India isn't easy, but they're pushing ahead.
Tata Electronics partners for skills, logistics
To fix things, Tata is teaming up with global chip experts to boost local skills and smooth out logistics.
They're also working closely with IITs in Bombay, Gandhinagar, and Guwahati to train new talent, and even sending engineers abroad for hands-on experience.
If all goes well, these projects could create jobs and support India's semiconductor ecosystem.