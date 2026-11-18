Tata Electronics is running into some real challenges as it tries to build massive semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam.

The Dholera site wants to churn out 50,000 wafers a month but is slowed down by supply chain hiccups, while the Assam facility is struggling with finding local suppliers and moving specialized equipment.

Srinivas Satya, President of Components Business and Supply Chain at Tata Electronics, summed it up at the Bengaluru Tech Summit: making chips in India isn't easy, but they're pushing ahead.