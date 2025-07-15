Next Article
Tata Elxsi shares surge in early trading
Tata Elxsi's stock climbed 2.1% on Tuesday, landing it among the top Nifty Midcap 150 gainers—even though its Q1 FY26 results were a bit of a mixed bag.
Sales for the year rose slightly to ₹3,729 crore, but net profit dipped from last year's ₹792 crore to ₹784 crore.
Dividend of ₹75 per share announced
Despite profits taking a hit this quarter (net profit down 22% YoY), Tata Elxsi is still rewarding shareholders with a solid ₹75 per share dividend announced for June 2025.
It's a sign that the company wants to keep investors happy, even when times are tough.
Strong fundamentals attract investors
Tata Elxsi stands out with zero debt and a healthy P/E ratio of 41.38.
The market rally shows that investors still believe in its long-term potential—even if things are bumpy right now.