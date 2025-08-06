Next Article
Tata Elxsi's stock dips 2% on Wednesday
Tata Elxsi's stock slipped 2% on Wednesday, closing at ₹5,842, as investor mood soured.
Even with the dip, the company's yearly sales are up for the fiscal year ending March 2025—though sales for the June quarter dropped a bit to ₹892 crore from ₹908 crore in March.
Notable developments for the company recently
The company just handed out over 5,500 new shares to employees under its stock option plan and announced a hefty ₹75 per share dividend in June (up from last year's ₹70).
Plus, Tata Elxsi teamed up with KAVIA AI last month, showing it's still pushing for growth and innovation despite market ups and downs.