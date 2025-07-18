Tata establishes ₹500cr trust for Air India crash victims
After the tragic Air India AI-171 crash, Tata Sons has set up a ₹500 crore charitable trust—"The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust"—to support victims' families.
The trust aims to provide both immediate financial help and longer-term care for those affected by one of India's deadliest aviation disasters in recent years.
Breakdown of the trust fund allocation
Here's how the ₹500cr will be used: ₹300cr goes directly to families who lost loved ones (including B.J. Medical College doctors), ₹50cr covers medical treatment for survivors, another ₹50cr will repair the damaged college hostel, and ₹100cr is set aside for ongoing family needs.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to lead, with a diverse board guiding decisions—a move that follows previous Tata initiatives like the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust.