Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran outlines tech investments at InnoVista
Business
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran just laid out some bold plans: think investments in semiconductors, batteries, renewable energy, and quantum computing.
At the Tata InnoVista 2026 event, he said these new tech frontiers are key for staying ahead.
"Group has always been pioneering and pushing the envelope," Chandrasekaran shared.
Tata Group prioritizes circularity and recycling
Chandrasekaran also spotlighted Tata's push for sustainability, like Tata Steel ramping up recycled materials and Tata Motors exploring recycling as its own business.
He put it simply: "As we introduce new projects, circularity is going to be hugely important."
The message? For Tata Group, blending cutting-edge tech with real environmental responsibility is the way forward.