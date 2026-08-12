Tata shares down by 4% after Chandrasekaran resigns as chairman
What's the story
Shares of Tata Group companies fell up to 4% today after N Chandrasekaran resigned as Chairman of Tata Sons. The resignation comes ahead of the conglomerate's annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18. The most affected was Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services exporter, which saw a drop of 4.1%. Jaguar Land Rover's parent company Tata Motors PV also witnessed a decline of 2.8%.
Leadership change
Chandrasekaran's unexpected exit
Chandrasekaran's resignation comes months before his current term ends in February 2027.
He has decided not to seek reappointment, paving the way for an unexpected leadership transition at Tata Group.
This decision comes amid reported friction with shareholders and differences between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.
Term extension
Board divided on extending term
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had recommended extending Chandrasekaran's term by five years.
However, the proposal was not carried through due to lack of unanimous support from the board.
"In the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.
Business expansion
Significant growth during his tenure
Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group in 1987 and became TCS' CEO in 2009 before taking over as Tata Sons chair in 2017.
Under his leadership, the Tata Group saw significant growth.
Total revenue rose from ₹7.89 lakh crore in FY20 to ₹16.24 lakh crore by FY26, while profit after tax increased more than fivefold during this period.