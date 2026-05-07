Tata Group, JSW invest nearly $1B in India EV R&D Business May 07, 2026

Tata Group and JSW Group are separately investing for a nearly $1 billion push to supercharge India's electric vehicle (EV) and battery scene.

Tata's battery arm, Agratas, is putting over $400 million into new tech at a Bengaluru research and development center, focusing on next-generation lithium batteries.

At the same time, JSW Motors plans to invest at least $500 million over the next five to six years to set up its own research and development hub in Maharashtra.