Tata Group, JSW invest nearly $1B in India EV R&D
Tata Group and JSW Group are separately investing for a nearly $1 billion push to supercharge India's electric vehicle (EV) and battery scene.
Tata's battery arm, Agratas, is putting over $400 million into new tech at a Bengaluru research and development center, focusing on next-generation lithium batteries.
At the same time, JSW Motors plans to invest at least $500 million over the next five to six years to set up its own research and development hub in Maharashtra.
Both firms pursue local EV tech
Both companies want to make India less dependent on imported tech, especially from China, and spark more homegrown innovation.
Agratas is working on advanced battery cells and building its own intellectual property, while JSW Motors plans to localize EV designs and develop smarter software for connected vehicles.
It's all about making Indian EVs smarter, stronger, and ready for the future.