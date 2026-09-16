Tata Group shares fall amid investor selloff over IPO buzz

The chatter started after the Reserve Bank of India told Tata Sons it has to stick to financial company rules instead of letting go of its Certificate of Registration, a move that has got everyone guessing about a possible mega-IPO (which experts say could be worth ₹9-12.5 lakh crore).

While most Tata stocks fell, Trent Limited actually went up by 1.57%, showing just how mixed investor reactions are right now.