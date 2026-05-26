Tata Group stocks rally ahead of N Chandrasekaran board meeting Business May 26, 2026

Several Tata Group stocks, like Tejas Networks and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd., shot up in early trading on Tuesday (some by as much as 7%).

This excitement is all about a key board meeting led by N Chandrasekaran, where the group will tackle its struggling businesses.

Investors are watching closely for updates on fresh strategies and possible turnarounds.