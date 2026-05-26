Tata Group stocks rally ahead of N Chandrasekaran board meeting
Several Tata Group stocks, like Tejas Networks and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd., shot up in early trading on Tuesday (some by as much as 7%).
This excitement is all about a key board meeting led by N Chandrasekaran, where the group will tackle its struggling businesses.
Investors are watching closely for updates on fresh strategies and possible turnarounds.
Tejas up 4.6% despite ₹211.34cr loss
Tejas Networks saw its shares climb 4.6% after a strong intraday surge, while Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. went up by 3%.
Despite this rally, Tejas Networks posted a hefty loss of ₹211.34 crore last quarter (compared to ₹71.80 crore last year), and the group's unlisted businesses are facing even bigger losses, expected to hit ₹29,000 crore.
The board is also focusing on integrating Air India and boosting its EV battery business for future growth.