Tata Group to build Assam semiconductor plant with ₹14,044cr support Business Jul 09, 2026

Tata Group is setting up a major semiconductor plant in Assam, and it's getting a huge ₹14,044 crore in government support: ₹10,255 crore from the center and ₹3,789 crore from the state.

Announced by Industries Minister Bimal Borah on Thursday, this move puts Assam on the tech map and signals big ambitions for India's chip industry.