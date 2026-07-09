Tata Group to build Assam semiconductor plant with ₹14,044cr support
Business
Tata Group is setting up a major semiconductor plant in Assam, and it's getting a huge ₹14,044 crore in government support: ₹10,255 crore from the center and ₹3,789 crore from the state.
Announced by Industries Minister Bimal Borah on Thursday, this move puts Assam on the tech map and signals big ambitions for India's chip industry.
Tata Electronics plant 48 million chips daily
The Tata Electronics facility will produce up to 48 million chips every day at the former Nagaon Paper Mill site in Jagiroad.
It's expected to create over 27,000 jobs (with about 15,000 direct hires), giving a serious boost to local opportunities and India's electronics manufacturing scene.