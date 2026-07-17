Tata Group to produce 1st semiconductor wafers in Dholera, Gujarat
Big news for India's tech scene: Tata Group is gearing up to produce the country's first semiconductor wafers at its Dholera facility in Gujarat.
They're starting with 90nm technology, which is a bit older but reliable, and aiming to launch commercial operations by mid-2028, slightly later than planned.
India announces ₹1.28T chip funding package
Tata Electronics is teaming up with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. for this project, rolling out production in phases and planning to upgrade to more advanced tech like 28nm over time.
The plant will focus on chips for industrial and automotive use.
Backing all this, the Indian government has announced a massive ₹1.28 trillion ($13.3 billion) funding package alongside earlier incentives, helping Tata invest $10.7 billion toward making India a serious player in the global chip game.